2 arrested in Mizoram for spreading fake news on COVID-19

Two sexagenarian men have been arrested in Mizoram for spreading fake news on social media claiming that a person travelling with the lone COVID-19 patient from the state has tested positive for the disease, a senior police officer said on Sunday. With the fresh arrests on Saturday, the total number of persons arrested in the state for spreading fake news on novel coronavirus has risen to 18, he said.

"The fake news was posted on a WhatsApp group by a 62 -year-old man from South Chawngtui village in Hnahthial district and was widely circulated," Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said. He is a leader of a local task force on COVID-19 and a member of the Young Mizo Association, the officer said.

Another 60-year-old man from the same village has also been arrested for spreading the fake news, he said. They have been booked under sections of IPC and CrPC, Neihlaia said.

Fifteen people were earlier arrested for spreading fake news on coronavirus. One person was arrested for circulating a fake circular issued in the name of Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo asking Mizos residing outside the state to return home, failing which they will be "declared" non-Mizo.

A 33- year-old woman was arrested on March 24 for hiding her travel history. The woman, after returning from Macau on March 10, lied to officials at Lengpui airport, claiming that she was coming from Kolkata.

