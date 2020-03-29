Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Vegetable market in Shamshabad lacks basic facilities, people violate social distancing against COVID-19

Shamshabad vegetable market was on Sunday moved to a new place after people were seen violating the social distancing norms put in place due to the coronavirus outbreak.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:05 IST
New Vegetable market in Shamshabad lacks basic facilities, people violate social distancing against COVID-19
The new vegetable market in Shamshabad. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Shamshabad vegetable market was on Sunday moved to a new place after people were seen violating the social distancing norms put in place due to the coronavirus outbreak. Vegetable sellers, however, said the new place was not clean and lacked proper facilities like water and shelters for the sellers.

According to General Secretary of Shamshabad market, the vegetables were turning rotten due to exposure to the sun and with the produce covered in dust, people were not buying it. "The old market which has been running for the last 30 years has been closed now because of violation of the social distancing. We started a market at a new place but even here the public is not maintaining any social distance. There is no proper shelter and no water for the people who come here," Janardhan Reddy, General Secretary of Shamshabad market told ANI.

We are not even able to sell vegetables because the vegetables are getting spoiled because of the Sun "and we are facing huge losses. It would be helpful for farmers and ordinary people if the government give us a new place with all the requirements. I request the government through media to arrange for a new market else we will also have to sit at homes," he added. Another seller said, "I work in the Shamshabad market but now it has been relocated so we are facing difficulty in selling vegetables. Even the fresh vegetables are getting rotten. There is no facility here for the sellers and the place is not hygienic." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

'Like a tracer bullet': Ravi Shastri urges people to stay indoors in his trademark style

Using his iconic commentary line like a tracer bullet, coach of the Indian cricket team, Ravi Shastri on Sunday urged the citizens of the country to stay indoors as a precautionary measure against COVID-19. Stay indoors people. Crucial phas...

Punjab CM asks industrial units, brick kilns to commence operations with migrant workers

Amid the nationwide lockdown in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday asked all industrial units and brick kilns to commence operations and allow migrants workers to work if they hav...

Iran extends prison furloughs as coronavirus death toll rises

Irans coronavirus death toll has risen to 2,640, a health ministry official said on Sunday, as the Middle Easts worst-hit country grapples with the fast-spreading outbreak. In the past 24 hours we had 123 deaths and 2,901 people have been i...

COVID-19: Adani Foundation contributes Rs. 100 Cr to PM-CARES fund

Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of the Adani Group, on Sunday announced that his Adani Foundation has contributed a sum of Rs 100 crore to the PM CARES fund for the battle against COVID-19. Adani took to Twitter to make the announcem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020