Case against IUML leader, son for breach of COVID-19 protocol

Kozhikode, Mar 29 (PTI):, An IUML leader has been booked for conducting the marriage off her daughter by allegedly violating coronavirus protocol and allowing her son under quarantine to participate in the function, police said. The League leader Noorbina Rashid, also a former member of the state women's commission, had violated the protocol norms by conducting her daughter's wedding in which many people had allegedly participated and also allowed her son, under home quarantine, to attend the function held recently, police said.

Both the mother and son have been booked, police said. It was on March 14 that Noorbinas son Subin Rashid returned from the US and had been put under home quarantine in their house in Malaparamba near here.

However, he participated in his sisters marriage on March 21. This was in gross violation of home quarantine norms, sources said.

The complaint is that a marriage function in which about 50 guests participated was held in Noorbinass house, where her son is under home quarantine, police sources said. Police registered a case against the league leader and her son for having conducted the 'nikah' at the house and for participating in the function.

The case has been registered on a complaint by the Kozhikode Corporation secretary, under sections various IPC sections including 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (Punishmnent for rioting) and 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by public servant), the sources added. The Health authorities would also take legal action against the leaders son for having violated norms on home quarantine, sources revealed.

Noorbina, who is the party's national general secretary of the womens wing, however, denied the allegations say only 10-20 people had participated in the wedding and her son was not under quarantine as Houston in US was not a high risk area..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

