Maha lockdown: Take care of labourers, Thane builders told

Thane municipal commissioner Vijay Singhal on Sunday asked real estate developers and construction firms to ensure migrant labourers working at their building sites adhere to lockdown norms and are provided food and shelter. He said builders not providing basic amenities to their labourers during the 21-day lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak will be prosecuted.

He also asked them to ensure the workforce under them does not get infected with the coronavirus. State authorities also announced that the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi in neighbouring Navi Mumbai would be used as temporary shelter for the homeless and migrant labourers.

Konkan Divisional Commissioner Shivajirao Daund asked Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar to make arrangements for food and other amenities there. Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad said he would distribute one lakh food packets to those affected by the lockdown.

