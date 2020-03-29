Left Menu
Development News Edition

337 FIRs registered, 627 arrested for violating lockdown in J&K: DGP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:16 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:16 IST
337 FIRs registered, 627 arrested for violating lockdown in J&K: DGP

Expressing satisfaction over the people's cooperation in the success of the current lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, J&K police chief Dilbag Singh on Sunday said a total of 337 FIRs were registered and 627 persons arrested for violating prohibitory orders in the Union Territory. In addition, 118 shops and 490 vehicles have been seized for defying the orders, DGP Singh said, highlighting the need for a united action to combat the deadly disease.

Jammu and Kashmir administration had on March 22 ordered a shutdown of all establishments, except those providing essential services and commodities, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection, which has so far claimed two lives in the Union Territory. “A total of 337 FIRs were lodged against the lockdown violators in which 627 persons have been arrested till Saturday evening. Most of the arrested were later released after sensitizing them about the threat,” the police chief said in a statement.

He said the police is very strict against the lockdown violators. Reiterating his appeal to the people to follow the health advisories, he said, “The fight against COVID-19 is not restricted to one organisation or one community, it is time to fight against this deadly disease together.” The cooperation provided by the people is "highly encouraging", said Singh, adding the outreach programmes conducted by the police at the grassroots level helped in controlling the social and religious gatherings.

He also appealed to the people to come forward in disclosing their travel history or if they are in contact with any such person who has been tested positive for the infection. “There is no harm in disclosing travel details, rather it is for the safety and security of individuals, their families, relatives and for the community," Singh said.

Referring to the tremendous response of the people to the government's call to stay away from religious gathering, especially on Fridays, he said the people of J&K understood the need of staying at home and offering prayers from there except few incidents where people come out. “Most people are cooperating in fighting this threat and have preferred to remain indoors. The people should not be afraid but it is the time to be cautious," Singh said adding the quarantine centres are ready in every district. "The individuals need to come forward and contribute in breaking the (transmission) chain. The number of positive cases is increasing by each passing day but can be reduced if we fight it together,” he said.

The DGP said the police is providing all possible assistance to the civil administration, particularly the health department, in managing the quarantine centres. “All those coming from outside J&K are being quarantined," he said, adding hundreds of people are giving details of those persons who are hiding their travel history and so far more than 1,200 such people have been traced with the cooperation of the general public.

For the police personnel, he said, training centres at different locations have been activated as quarantine centres. "Police hospitals at Srinagar and Jammu have also opened helplines and all officers/security agencies including the policemen have been strictly instructed to follow the health protocol and to prepare quarantine centres at unit levels," he said.

Singh said the police is also using its resources to help all jobless migrant workers by providing ration or by organizing it with the help of locals..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Angola to cut budget as fifth year of recession looms large

Angolas finance minister said the countrys economy will contract by 1.21 in 2020, marking a fifth year of recession, as the coronavirus and a slump in oil prices batter its finances.Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa said Africas third-la...

Migrant labourers are being handled in an inhuman manner: BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has accused the Central government of handling the issue of migrant labourers going back to their homes in an inhuman manner. Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said Coronavirus crisis...

Iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in US ceases print edition after 50 years

An iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in the US that catered to the diaspora for the last 50 years will cease the print edition from Monday, its publisher announced, citing the woes in the publishing industry in the Internet era and compounded...

Coronavirus: National Skill Training Institutes to be used as quarantine centres

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Sunday said it has decided to make available National Skill Training Institutes NSTIs and their hostels across the country for conversion into quarantineisolation facilities, as&#160...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020