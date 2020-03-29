Left Menu
Coronavirus: 267 cases registered for violation of guidelines

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:17 IST
Over 250 cases have been registered in Odisha for violation of guidelines related to novel coronavirus, the law enforcers said on Sunday. Out of the total number of 267 cases registered since Saturday, 238 cases were slapped against people for defying restrictions as part of the nationwide lockdown which came into force on March 25 to contain the spread of the virus.

Twnty-one cases were registerd against people for violating home quarantine regulations meant for preventing the spread of COVID-19, a police officer said. A few cases were registered on other issues related to COVID-19, he said.

However, the number of cases recorded since Saturday was lower when compared to the figures registered between Thursday and Friday. A total of 324 cases were registered between Thursday and Friday in the entire state, the officer said.

The state government has taken a serious view of some people who are stated to be behaving in an irresponsible manner by breaking home quarantine norms, a government official said. The state government has already asked over 84,000 people who came to Odisha recently to remain in home quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

The members of panchayati raj institutions have been entrusted with the responsibility to ensure that these people in home quarantine do not venture out, he said. Around 4,000 persons who returned have from abroad have also been asked to follow home quarantine rules.

The states Labour Department has already coordinated with over 9,000 workers from other states who are stranded in Odisha..

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Angola to cut budget as fifth year of recession looms large

Angolas finance minister said the countrys economy will contract by 1.21 in 2020, marking a fifth year of recession, as the coronavirus and a slump in oil prices batter its finances.Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa said Africas third-la...

Migrant labourers are being handled in an inhuman manner: BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has accused the Central government of handling the issue of migrant labourers going back to their homes in an inhuman manner. Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said Coronavirus crisis...

Iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in US ceases print edition after 50 years

An iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in the US that catered to the diaspora for the last 50 years will cease the print edition from Monday, its publisher announced, citing the woes in the publishing industry in the Internet era and compounded...

Coronavirus: National Skill Training Institutes to be used as quarantine centres

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Sunday said it has decided to make available National Skill Training Institutes NSTIs and their hostels across the country for conversion into quarantineisolation facilities, as&#160...
