Coronavirus: 267 cases registered for violation of guidelines

Over 250 cases have been registered in Odisha for violation of guidelines related to novel coronavirus, the law enforcers said on Sunday. Out of the total number of 267 cases registered since Saturday, 238 cases were slapped against people for defying restrictions as part of the nationwide lockdown which came into force on March 25 to contain the spread of the virus.

Twnty-one cases were registerd against people for violating home quarantine regulations meant for preventing the spread of COVID-19, a police officer said. A few cases were registered on other issues related to COVID-19, he said.

However, the number of cases recorded since Saturday was lower when compared to the figures registered between Thursday and Friday. A total of 324 cases were registered between Thursday and Friday in the entire state, the officer said.

The state government has taken a serious view of some people who are stated to be behaving in an irresponsible manner by breaking home quarantine norms, a government official said. The state government has already asked over 84,000 people who came to Odisha recently to remain in home quarantine for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

The members of panchayati raj institutions have been entrusted with the responsibility to ensure that these people in home quarantine do not venture out, he said. Around 4,000 persons who returned have from abroad have also been asked to follow home quarantine rules.

The states Labour Department has already coordinated with over 9,000 workers from other states who are stranded in Odisha..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.