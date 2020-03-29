Left Menu
Development News Edition

No positive COVID-19 case in ten days, 3 cured in Ladakh: Officials Leh,'

PTI | Leh | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:26 IST
No positive COVID-19 case in ten days, 3 cured in Ladakh: Officials Leh,'

There have been no positive cases of COVID-19 over the last ten days in the Union Territory of Ladakh, a senior official said on Sunday. Also, three people, who had got the coronavirus infection, have been cured while 10 others are being treated, Commissioner (Health) Rigzin Samphel said.

With the increase in number of positive cases in Srinagar, the Ladakh administration had made an appeal that the people, who travelled from Srinagar to Ladakh on March 18-19, to keep themselves under home quarantine and stay away from everyone, including their family members, for 14 days, Samphel said. He said the Mahabodhi Karuna Charitable (MKC) hospital in Leh and GNM school in Kargil have been designated as hospitals for coronavirus treatment in the Union Territory.  "100 ventilators, 50 each for Leh and Kargil districts, are expected to arrive soon," he said.

Talking about the problems being faced by migrant labourers due to the lockdown, the officer said 5,000 labourers in Leh and 350 in Kargil district were given free rations. "A mechanism has been formulated for continuous supply of free ration to such labourers starting Saturday," he said.

Responding to a query on pilgrims and students studying outside Ladakh, Samphel said they can contact the Sumera Shafi, resident commissioner of Ladakh in Delhi, who has been appointed as the nodal officer for providing help in such cases. "The welfare of students is the top priority of the UT administration," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Angola to cut budget as fifth year of recession looms large

Angolas finance minister said the countrys economy will contract by 1.21 in 2020, marking a fifth year of recession, as the coronavirus and a slump in oil prices batter its finances.Finance Minister Vera Daves de Sousa said Africas third-la...

Migrant labourers are being handled in an inhuman manner: BSP

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has accused the Central government of handling the issue of migrant labourers going back to their homes in an inhuman manner. Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said Coronavirus crisis...

Iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in US ceases print edition after 50 years

An iconic ethnic Indian newspaper in the US that catered to the diaspora for the last 50 years will cease the print edition from Monday, its publisher announced, citing the woes in the publishing industry in the Internet era and compounded...

Coronavirus: National Skill Training Institutes to be used as quarantine centres

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on Sunday said it has decided to make available National Skill Training Institutes NSTIs and their hostels across the country for conversion into quarantineisolation facilities, as&#160...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020