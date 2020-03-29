Man tests positive in UP, containment zone set up in Amravati

The civic body in Amravati in Maharashtra on Sunday began contact tracing, quarantine and other protocol related to COVID-19 after a resident of Hyderpura here tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, officials said. The 50-year-old crockery vendor fell ill while on his way by train to UP's Bulandshahr district and was tested and quarantined in Lala Lajpatrai Memorial Medical College in Meerut on Friday, Amravati Municipal Corporation officials said here.

AMC Commissioner Prashant Rode on Sunday said civic staff had been asked to create a containment zone in a radius of 750 metres and buffer zone of 1.5 kilometres from the house of the COVID-19 patient. "Ten teams have been formed to check if anyone is showing symptoms associated with novel coronavirus. The movement of people in the zone has been banned. All residents have been advised home quarantine," an official said.

Meanwhile, the samples of a Saudi Arabia returnee has been sent for testing for suspected exposure to the virus, said health officials here. "It was found that the flight he boarded from Saudi Arabia had a COVID-19 patient on board," an official said.

