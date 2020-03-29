COVID-19: Adani Foundation contributes Rs. 100 Cr to PM-CARES fund

Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of the Adani Group, on Sunday announced that his Adani Foundation has contributed a sum of Rs 100 crore to the PM CARES fund for the battle against COVID-19. Adani took to Twitter to make the announcement of the contribution.

"ADANI FOUNDATION is humbled to contribute Rs. 100 Cr to the #PMcaresfund in this hour of India's battle against #COVID19," the 57-year-old industrialist tweeted. Gautam Adani also said that the group will further contribute to the government with additional resources needed to combat the outbreak of the virus.

"ADANI GROUP will further contribute additional resources to support the GOVERNMENTS and FELLOW CITIZENS in these testing times," he tweeted. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in India rose to 1023 on Sunday including 95 recoveries and 27 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.