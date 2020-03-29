Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Bengal, total count 20

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Bengal, total count 20PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:44 IST
Two more persons tested positivefor COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of such casesin the state to 20, an official said
One of them, a 52-year-old doctor at a city hospital,had recently returned from Delhi, while the travel history ofthe other person, a 66-year-old man, was yet to beascertained, he said
"Both of them complained of severe respiratorydistress. They are undergoing treatment at separate hospitalsin the city," the official added.
