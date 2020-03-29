70-yr-old woman prisoner dies in Muzaffarnagar jail, two die in as many days: Official

A 70-year-old woman serving life term in the district jail here died of heart failure on Sunday, a jail official said. The woman died a day after another prisoner died of kidney failure, said Distract Jail Superintendent A K Saxena.

The lifer, Sheela, wife of a Muzaffarnagar district native Ramesh, suffered heart attack and was rushed to the district hospital, where she was declared brought dead, said Saxena. The woman had been convicted in a murder case and was serving life imprisonment, he said.

A day earlier, another prisoner Israr, son of district native Nisar, died of kidney failure. Having a history of renal problem, Nisar was admitted to the district hospital on March 27 and was put on dialysis, but he died on Saturday.

The bodies of both prisoners have been sent for postmortem. He said a total of 2,272 prisoners are are lodged in the district jail, which houses prisoners from the adjacent Shamli district, which has no jail.

