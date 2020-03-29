5 more positive COVID-19 cases in J-K

Five more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning. "Five more people test positive in Kashmir including two from Srinagar, two from Budgam and one from Baramulla," said Kansal.

Till now, two COVID-19 deaths have now been reported from the Union Territory of J&K. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 1024 and 27 deaths. (ANI)

