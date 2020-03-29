Three fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana; total rises to 70

Hyderabad, Mar 29 (PTI): The number of coronavirus casesin Telangana reached 70 on Sunday after three fresh cases were reported, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said. He also said 11 COVID-19 patients have tested negative and would be discharged on Monday.

After a video conference with officials to discuss the measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus, Rao told reporters that the total COVID-19 cases in the state stood at 70, including one who was discharged earlier. The total number of cases are now 70. We have 11 persons who are being treated in Gandhi Hospital and they have tested negative after final checks. They will be discharged tomorrow,"the Chief Minister said.

Rao said nearly 26,000 people were under surveillance for 14 days as per the mandated protocol for checking the spread of coronavirus. A 74-year old man has become Telangana's first coronavirus fatality as samples of him taken after his death two days ago tested positive for the infection on Saturday.

