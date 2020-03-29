2 more test positive for coronavirus in AP; Tally moves to 21

Amaravati, Mar 29 (PTI): In fresh cases of person-to- person transmission, two people tested positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, taking the total to 21 in the state. The cases were from Visakhapatnam and both were contacts of the person who had returned from Birmingham in England and tested positive for coronavirus on March 17, the Medical and Health Departments latest bulletin said.

It said that of the total 85 samples tested in the state on Sunday, all except the two turned negative. Meanwhile, the 65-year-old person in Visakhapatnam, who returned from Medina and tested positive for Covid-19 on March 17, responded well to the treatment and was stable now.

The patient (number 3 in the state) was tested negative for Covid-19 yesterday and today, the bulletin added. With two new cases on Sunday, Visakhapatnam topped the list in the state with six cases in all.

Guntur and Vijayawada cities had four coronavirus positive cases each and Prakasam district three. Chittoor, East Godavari, Kurnool and Nellore accounted for one case each.

The state's first patient has already recovered and been discharged from hospital in Nellore..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

