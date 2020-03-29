Left Menu
Development News Edition

Khattar orders sealing of Haryana borders to stop movement of migrant workers

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-03-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 22:10 IST
Khattar orders sealing of Haryana borders to stop movement of migrant workers

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday directed deputy commissioners to completely seal all inter and intra-state borders to stop the movement of migrant workers during the nationwide lockdown, an official statement said. This comes hours after the Centre directed all state governments and Union Territory administrations to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways during the lockdown.

Since the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24 to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, all business and economic activity has come to a virtual standstill, leaving migrant workers jobless. With no money to pay rent or buy food, thousands have set out on long journeys to their far-flung native villages, defying lockdown orders.

Khattar directed that DCs that the migrant workers should be stopped wherever they are and not be allowed to move, the statement said. He gave the orders while presiding over a meeting with the DCs and superintendents of police via videoconferencing here, it said.

The chief minister directed the officers to set up shelter or relief camps and ensure that proper food and lodging arrangements are made for the migrant workers in such camps. He warned of strict action against those refusing to stay in the camps.

According to the statement, Khattar said a nodal officer should be appointed for every camp in each district who will ensure staying, food and medical facilities for the migrants. Besides, he asked officials to make sure that social distancing is followed in these camps, the statement said.

Khattar said special relief camps should also be set up along the national highways so that migrant workers who have already set out for their homes can stay in these camps. He noted that many religious bodies have offered their help to the state government in this hour of crisis and therefore the officers should coordinate with such organisations to use their 'bhawans' as shelters.

He added that special arrangements should be made for the elderly who are staying alone. Meanwhile, presiding over a meeting of Crisis Coordination Committee with senior officers through video conferencing here, Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said around 129 shelter or relief homes have been set up in districts across the state and food is being provided to 29,328 migrant workers.

She directed that special health camps should be set up on the state's borders, while migrant labourers should be made to undergo thermal screening along with other medical tests. Apart from this, she added, the officers should explore the possibility of turning the stadiums in their respective districts into temporary shelters, so that migrant workers who are moving on foot can stay there. No one should be allowed to move on roads.

Arora said a nodal officer should also be appointed to track the number of the migrant labourers staying in the shelter homes. Over the past few days, hordes of migrant workers have set out on foot from parts of Haryana towards Delhi and onwards to their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Earlier on Sunday, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij appealed to them not to leave the state, while assuring them all their needs will be taken care of. "Don't leave my friends. We will make all arrangements to take care of your needs," he said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Combating COVID-19: MHA suspends officers for dereliction of duty, forms 11 Empowered Groups

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Sunday suspended two officers with immediate effect and served a show-cause notice to another two officers for failing in ensuring public health and safety during the lockdown restrictions to combat COV...

Soccer-Trophy-hungry Kane says he cannot guarantee Spurs stay without progress

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said on Sunday that he could leave the Premier League club if the team does not progress in the right direction as he wants to win trophies sooner rather than later. Kane has scored 181 goals for Spurs i...

Five Khurja natives tested corona-positive in Meerut: CMO

A couple belonging to Khurja and their three relatives were tested positive for coronavirus infection in Meerut near here on Sunday, said officials. The man had been staying at Shastri Nagar of Meerut where he had approached for treatment a...

Iran temporarily frees 100,000 prisoners to limit spread of Coronavirus

A total of 100,000 inmates have been temporarily freed from Iranian prisons as of Sunday to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, a judiciary spokesman has said. As of now, around 100,000 have been released, Gholamhossein Esmaili said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020