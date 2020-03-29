Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt carries out detailed review of coronavirus situation across country

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 22:53 IST
Govt carries out detailed review of coronavirus situation across country

The government on Sunday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic including treatment of affected people, movement of thousands of migrant labourers and supplies of petroleum products and essential commodities across the country under the nation-wide lockdown. The review was conducted by a Group of Ministers headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and comprising several key members of the Union Cabinet including Home Home Minister Amit Shah, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Government sources said the ministers deliberated on various arrangements put in place for effective implementation of the 21-day lockdown which began on midnight Tuesday and is aimed at checking the spread of the virus infection. The unabated exodus of migrant workers from big cities to their villages after being left jobless also figured prominently at the meeting, they said.

The government took stock of the situation on a day the nationwide positive cases crossed the 1,000 mark with 27 people dead amid apprehensions that India may soon enter the community transmission stage of the pandemic. The meeting was also attended by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy The ministers were briefed about the situation including on availability and supply of essential commodities and medicines across the country by Home Secretary AK Bhalla Sources said the ministers were informed that the availability and supply of food and medicines have been satisfactory and no major issues are envisaged about their supply.

Similarly, petroleum products are available in adequate quantities in all parts of the country and that government is ensuring that supplies for a minimum of 10 days are maintained. The ministers also reviewed movement of essential commodities by train, air and road to various parts of the country during the lockdown.

The movement of cargo by three modes of transportation has been smooth and any issues that may arise locally will be resolved, said the sources. Union Minister Jitendra Singh said cargo flights will be used exclusively for transporting medical equipment and emergency goods, besides other essential items to the northeastern states The meeting was of the view that the movement of migrant labourers and their gathering at various state borders is a cause for concern.

The government on Sunday ordered the sealing of state and district borders across the country in a bid to stop community transmission of coronavirus by migrant workers, and warned that violators face 14-day quarantine a their destinations. The government has asked the states to make arrangements for their shelter at temporary camps and to provide food to them.

Only the movement of goods and of those involved in delivery of essential services is allowed during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Modi on March 24. States have been also told to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers at their place of work during the period of lockdown without any cut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Nature takes back world's empty city streets

As humans retreat into their homes as more and more countries go under coronavirus lockdown, wild animals are slipping cover to explore the empty streets of some of our biggest cities. Wild boar have descended from the hills around Barcelon...

Syria reports first death from coronavirus

Syrias health ministry said on Sunday that a woman who died after being rushed to hospital for emergency treatment was found to have been infected by coronavirus in the first officially reported death from the disease.Syria also said its co...

Combating COVID-19: MHA suspends officers for dereliction of duty, forms 11 Empowered Groups

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA on Sunday suspended two officers with immediate effect and served a show-cause notice to another two officers for failing in ensuring public health and safety during the lockdown restrictions to combat COV...

Soccer-Trophy-hungry Kane says he cannot guarantee Spurs stay without progress

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane said on Sunday that he could leave the Premier League club if the team does not progress in the right direction as he wants to win trophies sooner rather than later. Kane has scored 181 goals for Spurs i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020