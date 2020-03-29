Truck crushes 5 to death in Gurugram
At least five people were killed when a truck run over them here, police said on Sunday.
Six others were also injured in this incident, police said.
Bilaspur Police Station SHO Jai Prakash Yadav said: "Five people were killed when a truck containing vegetables ran over them. Six others were also injured." (ANI)
