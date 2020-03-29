Left Menu
Development News Edition

Truck crushes 5 to death in Gurugram

At least five people were killed when a truck run over them here, police said on Sunday.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 29-03-2020 23:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 23:08 IST
Truck crushes 5 to death in Gurugram
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

At least five people were killed when a truck run over them here, police said on Sunday.

Six others were also injured in this incident, police said.

Bilaspur Police Station SHO Jai Prakash Yadav said: "Five people were killed when a truck containing vegetables ran over them. Six others were also injured." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Syria declares first coronavirus death

A woman in Syria died on Sunday of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said, marking the countrys first officially declared death from COVID-19. The woman died as soon as she was admitted to hospital, the health ministry said in a st...

Centre suspends 2 Delhi officers, issues notices to 2 others for 'serious lapses' during lockdown

The Centre on Sunday suspended two senior Delhi government officers and served show-cause notices on two others for serious lapses in duty during the ongoing lockdown. A Home Ministry spokesperson said the two officers who have been suspend...

Nature takes back world's empty city streets

As humans retreat into their homes as more and more countries go under coronavirus lockdown, wild animals are slipping cover to explore the empty streets of some of our biggest cities. Wild boar have descended from the hills around Barcelon...

Syria reports first death from coronavirus

Syrias health ministry said on Sunday that a woman who died after being rushed to hospital for emergency treatment was found to have been infected by coronavirus in the first officially reported death from the disease.Syria also said its co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020