Manipur CM launches website for stranded people from state

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday launched a website to assist people from the state who have been stranded in other parts of the country amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The website will also enable Manipuris who have permanently settled in other cities to contribute to the 'Chief Minister's Relief Fund COVID-19' through the online payment mode.

"The purpose (of the website) is to reach out to our brothers and sisters from the state, who have been stranded and facing various hardships in this difficult time," he said. The chief minister had earlier asked the authorities of Manipur Bhavans based in Guwahati, Kolkata and Delhi to provide shelter and assistance to people from the state stuck in those places.

