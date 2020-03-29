Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur CM launches website for stranded people from state

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 29-03-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 23:52 IST
Manipur CM launches website for stranded people from state

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday launched a website to assist people from the state who have been stranded in other parts of the country amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19. The website will also enable Manipuris who have permanently settled in other cities to contribute to the 'Chief Minister's Relief Fund COVID-19' through the online payment mode.

"The purpose (of the website) is to reach out to our brothers and sisters from the state, who have been stranded and facing various hardships in this difficult time," he said. The chief minister had earlier asked the authorities of Manipur Bhavans based in Guwahati, Kolkata and Delhi to provide shelter and assistance to people from the state stuck in those places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

PM salutes AAI employees for raising Rs 20 cr for COVID-19 relief fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Polish presidential challenger urges boycott of May vote, halts campaign

The main Polish opposition candidate running for president called on Sunday for a boycott of the countrys May election due to the coronavirus and completely suspended her campaign, adding to doubts about whether the vote will go ahead as pl...

France steps up coronavirus evacuations from packed hospitals

France on Sunday staged its largest evacuation of coronavirus patients to date from hospitals in the hard-hit east, increasing efforts to free up intensive care units as officials warned of an influx of serious cases in the coming days. Two...

Community kitchen in Mathura feeding the needy

Lucknow, Mar 29 PTI Congress leader Pradeep Mathur and other social activists in Uttar Pradeshs Mathura district have transformed a food service organisation into a community kitchen amid the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic. A ...

Three Indians among 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore

Three Indian nationals were among the 42 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 844, according to the Ministry of Health. Of the new cases, 24 are imported and have a t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020