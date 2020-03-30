After LS speaker's appeal, 35 MPs approve allocation of money from MPLADS fund to fight COVID-19

Following Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's appeal, nearly three dozen MPs have allocated Rs 1 crore from their MPLADS fund to local authorities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to all Lok Sabha members on Saturday, Birla said the country is passing through a tough phase due to COVID-19 and "as public representatives it is our duty to stand with the people".

He had requested the MPs to allocate Rs 1 crore from their Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund to local authorities to tackle the spread of COVID-19. Sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat said around 35 MPs have sent their consent forms for allocation of the money from their MPLADS fund to fight coronavirus.

Earlier, Birla had announced that he would give his one month's salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,024 on Sunday, including 27 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

