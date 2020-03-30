Left Menu
After LS speaker's appeal, 35 MPs approve allocation of money from MPLADS fund to fight COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 10:58 IST
Following Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's appeal, nearly three dozen MPs have allocated Rs 1 crore each from their MPLADS funds to local authorities to tackle the coronavirus outbreak. In a letter to all Lok Sabha members on Saturday, Birla said the country is passing through a tough phase due to the coronavirus outbreak and "as public representatives, it is our duty to stand with the people".

He requested the MPs to allocate Rs 1 crore each from their Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds to local authorities to tackle the spread of COVID-19. Sources in the Lok Sabha secretariat said around 35 MPs have sent their consent forms for allocation of the money from their MPLADS funds to fight the coronavirus.

Earlier, Birla had announced that he would give his one month's salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,071 on Monday, including 29 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

