Puducherry Assembly adopts vote-on-account, adjourns sine die

PTI | Pondy | Updated: 30-03-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 11:05 IST
The Puducherry Assembly convened for a brief session on Monday to adopt a vote-on- account bill even as the union territory is in lockdown to contain spread of coronavirus. Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who holds the Finance portfolio, presented the Bill which was adopted by voice vote.

A sum of Rs 2,042 crore had been earmarked to the government departments to meet their commitments during the first three months (April to June) of the new fiscal 2020- 2021. All the Ministers, Speaker V P Sivakolundhu and legislators who attended the brief session participated in the proceedings wearing masks.

Earlier, the Chief Minister helped all those present in his chamber clean their hands with sanitiser. The seating arrangements inside the House were changed keeping in mind the need to maintain social distancing.

The members belonging to the AINRC did not participate in the proceedings and all the seven members of the party stayed at home. Members belonging to the AIADMK and Bharatiya Janata Party staged a protest near the Speaker's podium alleging the government had not taken full-fledged steps to contain the spread of the virus.

The House adjourned sine die after passing the Appropriation Bill..

