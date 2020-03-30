Coronavirus death toll in Gujarat reaches six

The coronavirus death toll rose to six in Gujarat as one more patient succumbed to it in Bhavnagar, a health official said on Monday. A 45-year-old woman, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, died at a hospital inBhavnagar late Sunday night, principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

The woman had also suffered a stroke about two weeks back, she said. So far, three deaths have been reported in Ahmedabad, two in Bhavnagar and one in Surat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

