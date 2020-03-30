Left Menu
Dangerous situation as exodus of migrant workers continues: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:06 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said there was a "dangerous situation" in the entire country as the exodus of migrant workers continued, despite the ongoing 21-day lockdown. Reacting to a news report on Twitter in Hindi, Sisodia said, "Exodus of migrant workers continues even today from Punjab and Haryana...There is a dangerous situation in the entire country." The Centre asked the state governments and Union Territory administrations on Sunday to effectively seal the state and district borders to stop the movement of migrant workers, who will be put under a 14-day quarantine for violating the lockdown.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also appealed to migrant workers not to go to their native places in the country's interest as they are also at the risk of being infected with the coronavirus in large gatherings. So far, 72 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29..

