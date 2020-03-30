One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and NicobarPTI | Portblair | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:49 IST
A man in his late 20s on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, taking the number of coronavirus positive cases in the Union Territory to 10, officials said. He was part of a group of people that had gone to Delhi to attend a religious programme and returned to Port Blair via Kolkata on March 24, they said.
The man has been admitted to the G B Pant Hospital, where a 48-bed isolation ward was set up to attend to coronavirus patients. The islands, home to several vulnerable tribes, have been put on alert following the COVID-19 outbreak.
