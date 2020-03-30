Cornavirus cases in TN now stands at 67: CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu has 67 coronaviruspositive cases in the State, up from 50, Chief Minister KPalaniswami said on Monday

The fresh cases include 10 from Erode, Palaniswamitold reporters at the Secretariat here adding additionalpersonal protective equipment like N-95 masks for the healthpersonnel have been ordered

Migrant workers stranded in Tamil Nadu have alreadybeen provided food and shelter apart from medical help, hesaid.PTI VGN SSPTIPTI PTI

