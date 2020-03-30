Adityanath reaches Gautam Buddh Nagar, hotspot of COVID-19 cases in UP

Adityanath reaches Gautam Buddh Nagar, hotspot of COVID-19 cases in UPPTI | Noida | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:38 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived here on Monday to take stock of the situation in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has so far recorded 32 positive cases of coronavirus, the highest for any district in the state, officials said
The chief minister first landed at Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad and then flew to Greater Noida in a helicopter. "He has reached Gautam Buddh University in Greater Noida and holding a high-level meeting. He will take stock of the situation in the district due to the coronavirus outbreak and preparedness to deal with the situation," an administration official said
Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 75 cases. The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, and the death toll rose to 29, according to the Union Health Ministry.
