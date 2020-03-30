Left Menu
Development News Edition

J M Coetzee comes out with final book of Jesus trilogy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:43 IST
J M Coetzee comes out with final book of Jesus trilogy

Nobel laureate J M Coetzee has completed his Jesus trilogy with the final book, exploring the meaning of a world empty of memory but brimming with questions. In the first book “The Childhood of Jesus”, published in 2014, a refugee named Simon found an orphan boy David and they began life in a new land, together with a woman named Ines. He got separated from his mother as a passenger on a boat bound for a new land. Simon was a fellow passenger and vowed to look after David.

In “The Schooldays of Jesus”, written four years later, the small family searched for a home in which David could thrive. Simon and Ines take care of David in their new town, Estrella. In “The Death of Jesus”, David, now a tall 10-year-old, shows unusual talent in football. He asks Simon and Ines many questions. In dancing class at the Academy of Music he dances as he chooses. He refuses to do sums and will not read any books except “Don Quixote”.

In fact he knows “Don Quixote” by heart, in an abbreviated version for children; he treats it not as a made-up story but as a veritable history. One day David is spotted by Julio Fabricante, director of a local orphanage Las Manos, playing football with his friends in the street.

David, with the ball at his feet, feints left and goes right, making the move so fluidly that the defender is left stranded. He passes the ball to a teammate and watches as the teammate lobs the ball tamely into the goalkeeper’s arms. Julio is impressed by David’s skills and he tells his father, who was also watching his son play, “He is very good, your son. A natural.” Simon tells Julio that because David takes dancing lessons, he has good balance and an advantage over his friends. Julio invites David and his friends to form a proper soccer team. When David announces that he wants to go and live with Julio and the children in his care, Simon and Ines are stunned. David leaves with Julio, but before long he succumbs to a mysterious illness.

All the books in the trilogy have been published by Penguin Random House..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus lockdown: 500 Nepalese labourers stranded in Dharchula

Over 500 Nepalese labourers returning home from different parts of India have been stranded in Dharchula in Uttarakhand with the Nepal government shutting its doors on them in an effort to combat coronavirus. The Nepal government extended t...

Austria to make basic face masks compulsory in supermarkets

Austria will require the public to wear basic face masks in supermarkets, where they will be handed out probably from Wednesday in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday.As of the moment these ...

Women with psychiatric disorders less likely to have second child: Study

Women who suffer from psychiatric disorders such as depression, anxiety, and schizophrenia following the live birth of their first child are less likely to go on to have more children, according to a study. The study, published on Monday in...

2,506 people home quarantined in Assam's Kamrup district

A total of 2,506 people of different age groups have been advised home quarantine in lower Assams Kamrup district adjoining capital city Guwahati in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. No COVID-19 positive case has been re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020