Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: WR suffers Rs 178 crore loss due to lockdown

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 15:51 IST
Coronavirus: WR suffers Rs 178 crore loss due to lockdown

Train cancellations on account of the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak has led to losses of close to Rs 180 crore, Western Railway said on Monday. The loss was Rs 78.50 crore before March 22 and Rs 100.03 crore between March 23 and 29, it said in a release.

"WR has suffered loss of Rs 178.5 crore in suburban and non-suburban train operations till March 29. In Mumbai division, over 9 lakh passengers cancelled train tickets until March 29 and WR has refunded Rs 62.11 crore," it said. Passenger train operations across the country have stopped from March 23 to enforce the lockdown for the virus outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine dusts off Soviet-era ventilator designs to help fight coronavirus

Ukraine is dusting off Soviet-era ventilator designs that lay forgotten in a mothballed military factory for years in a bid to ramp up domestic production of equipment that could help in the fight against the coronavirus.In response to an u...

Tokyo Olympic head expects call from IOC's Bach on new date

Tokyo Olympic organizers expect to talk with IOC President Thomas Bach this week about potential dates for next years rescheduled games, with several reports suggesting they will be in the same July-August time slot. The International Olymp...

China building makeshift hospital for Pakistan to treat coronavirus patients

China, which has sent medical teams and supplies to Pakistan where coronavirus cases are increasing steadily, said on Monday that it was building a makeshift hospital there to treat COVID-19 patients. The number of coronavirus cases in Paki...

Japan "not planning" state of emergency but pressure mounts on PM Abe

Japan has no plan to declare a coronavirus state of emergency from April, its top government spokesman said on Monday, even as pressure mounted on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to take decisive action as cases climb in Tokyo.As much of the rest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020