Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family quarantined, burglars strike COVID-19 patient’s home in Bandipora

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2020 15:53 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 15:53 IST
Family quarantined, burglars strike COVID-19 patient’s home in Bandipora

The house of a coronavirus positive patient in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly robbed during the night as the entire family was in quarantine, police said on Monday. Burglars struck at a house in Saderkoot Bala area in Hajin area of the north Kashmir district during the night and decamped with some valuable including jewellery, a police official said.

The COVID-19 patient from the family has been admitted at a government hospital, while other members are at a quarantine centre. He said the house belonged to the family of a COVID-19 positive patient. “The whole family is in quarantine and as such there was no one in the house. The burglars took advantage and robbed the house. They were looking for valuables like jewellery and took away a few suitcases which they then opened about 100 metres away from the house. Rest of the items in the house are intact,” the official said.

He said police have registered a case and investigations have been taken up. The official said a forensics team will be assisted by a medical team to collect the evidence at the house. PTI SSB MIJ SMN TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine dusts off Soviet-era ventilator designs to help fight coronavirus

Ukraine is dusting off Soviet-era ventilator designs that lay forgotten in a mothballed military factory for years in a bid to ramp up domestic production of equipment that could help in the fight against the coronavirus.In response to an u...

Tokyo Olympic head expects call from IOC's Bach on new date

Tokyo Olympic organizers expect to talk with IOC President Thomas Bach this week about potential dates for next years rescheduled games, with several reports suggesting they will be in the same July-August time slot. The International Olymp...

China building makeshift hospital for Pakistan to treat coronavirus patients

China, which has sent medical teams and supplies to Pakistan where coronavirus cases are increasing steadily, said on Monday that it was building a makeshift hospital there to treat COVID-19 patients. The number of coronavirus cases in Paki...

Japan "not planning" state of emergency but pressure mounts on PM Abe

Japan has no plan to declare a coronavirus state of emergency from April, its top government spokesman said on Monday, even as pressure mounted on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to take decisive action as cases climb in Tokyo.As much of the rest...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020