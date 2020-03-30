Delhi LG orders strict action against DMs, DCPs for violation of lockdown rules

Delhi LG orders strict action against DMs, DCPs for violation of lockdown rulesPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 15:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 15:54 IST
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday gave directions for strict action against district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police for any violation of the ongoing 21-day lockdown in their respective areas, officials said. The lieutenant governor also directed DMs and DCPs that anyone found roaming without e-pass or valid reason during the lockdown, imposed to check the spread of coronavirus, would be sent to district shelters set up by the administration.
The directions were issued at a high-level meeting which was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, DMs and DCPs via video-conferencing. So far, 72 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the national capital.
According to the Union health ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, while the death toll rose to 29..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Anil Baijal
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- India
- Manish Sisodia