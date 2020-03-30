Blood sample of NRI who died while in home quarantine returns

The body of a non-resident Keralite who died while being in home quarantine was buried on Monday while the blood test report for coronavirus returned negative, health authorities said. Abdul Khader died on Sunday while being under home quarantine after he returned home from Sharjah.

The blood sample of the deceased has been tested negative, health authorities said. Though the NRI had died due to heart attack, the authorities had collected his blood sample to confirm that he was not infected with the virus.

"A postmortem was exempted as per the request by the family members who conducted the last rights this morning," Mayyil police sources said.PTI Corr RRT SS PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.