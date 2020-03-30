Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 3:48 p.m.

Plea in Supreme Court for parole, interim bail to prisoners above 50-year-old. 3: 38 p.m.

Delhi LG has given directions for strict action against DMs, DCPs for any violation of coronavirus lockdown: Officials. 3:25 p.m.

Four fresh positive cases of coronavirus in Kashmir; JK now has 45 COVID-19 cases: Officials. 3:23 p.m.

Maharashtra govt sets up relief camps for migrant workers to contain coronavirus outbreak. 3:22 p.m.

Mizoram CM asks PM Modi, Amit Shah to check racial slur on people from North East after coronavirus outbreak. 2:59 p.m.

500 Nepalese labourers stranded in Dharchula in Uttarakhand. 2:39 p.m.

Australian PM announces 130 bn dollars package to support wages as coronavirus deaths touch 18. 2:19 p.m.

52-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Pune; Maharashtra toll reaches 9. 2:17 p.m.

Maharashtra releases 601 inmates from 37 jails in 3 days to reduce crowding in view of the coronavirus outbreak. 2:08 p.m.

CRPF to set up nationwide 24x7 helplines, quick reaction teams (QRTs) for families of troops. 2:05 p.m.

Civil Aviation Ministry says it is coordinating with states to ensure cargo flight operations. 1:26 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 1,625. 12:59 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 67: CM K Palaniswami says. 12:48 p.m.

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, total cases rise to 10. 12:28 p.m.

Supreme Court staff to donate up to three days' salary to PM CARES fund. 12:07 p.m.

Man tests positive for coronavirus, total number of cases rises to 60 in Rajasthan. 12:06 p.m.

Malaria medicine 'Hydroxychloroquine' is being administered to 1,100 coronavirus patients in New York, US President Donald Trump has said. 11:38 a.m.

Andhra Pradesh reports two more coronavirus cases, total rises to 23. 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 29 in India, total no. of cases 1,071: Health Ministry. 11:11 a.m.

The number of deaths in New York state due to coronavirus has crossed the 1,000 mark. 11:08 a.m.

Coronavirus death toll in Gujarat reaches six 11:00 a.m. Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus at 70.

10:10 a.m. No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Government.

9:56 a.m. Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death count 2.

9:37 a.m. 3 Indians among 42 new coronavirus cases in Singapore.

9:36 a.m. Maharashtra COVID-19 tally jumps to 215; 12 more test positive.

9:29 a.m. Pakistani squash great Azam Khan dies of coronavirus in London.

9:24 a.m. 8 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh; total reaches 47.

9: 21 a.m. Mohali resident tests positive for COVID-19, count rises to 39 in Punjab.

7:04 a.m. US President Donald Trump says peak US death rate from coronavirus likely in 2 weeks, extends social distancing guidelines until April 30.

