Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:42 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 3:48 p.m.

Plea in Supreme Court for parole, interim bail to prisoners above 50-year-old. 3: 38 p.m.

Delhi LG has given directions for strict action against DMs, DCPs for any violation of coronavirus lockdown: Officials. 3:25 p.m.

Four fresh positive cases of coronavirus in Kashmir; JK now has 45 COVID-19 cases: Officials. 3:23 p.m.

Maharashtra govt sets up relief camps for migrant workers to contain coronavirus outbreak. 3:22 p.m.

Mizoram CM asks PM Modi, Amit Shah to check racial slur on people from North East after coronavirus outbreak. 2:59 p.m.

500 Nepalese labourers stranded in Dharchula in Uttarakhand. 2:39 p.m.

Australian PM announces 130 bn dollars package to support wages as coronavirus deaths touch 18. 2:19 p.m.

52-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Pune; Maharashtra toll reaches 9. 2:17 p.m.

Maharashtra releases 601 inmates from 37 jails in 3 days to reduce crowding in view of the coronavirus outbreak. 2:08 p.m.

CRPF to set up nationwide 24x7 helplines, quick reaction teams (QRTs) for families of troops. 2:05 p.m.

Civil Aviation Ministry says it is coordinating with states to ensure cargo flight operations. 1:26 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 1,625. 12:59 p.m.

Coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 67: CM K Palaniswami says. 12:48 p.m.

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, total cases rise to 10. 12:28 p.m.

Supreme Court staff to donate up to three days' salary to PM CARES fund. 12:07 p.m.

Man tests positive for coronavirus, total number of cases rises to 60 in Rajasthan. 12:06 p.m.

Malaria medicine 'Hydroxychloroquine' is being administered to 1,100 coronavirus patients in New York, US President Donald Trump has said. 11:38 a.m.

Andhra Pradesh reports two more coronavirus cases, total rises to 23. 11:30 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 29 in India, total no. of cases 1,071: Health Ministry. 11:11 a.m.

The number of deaths in New York state due to coronavirus has crossed the 1,000 mark. 11:08 a.m.

Coronavirus death toll in Gujarat reaches six 11:00 a.m. Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus at 70.

10:10 a.m. No plan to extend 21-day lockdown: Government.

9:56 a.m. Another COVID-19 patient dies in Bengal, death count 2.

9:37 a.m. 3 Indians among 42 new coronavirus cases in Singapore.

9:36 a.m. Maharashtra COVID-19 tally jumps to 215; 12 more test positive.

9:29 a.m. Pakistani squash great Azam Khan dies of coronavirus in London.

9:24 a.m. 8 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh; total reaches 47.

9: 21 a.m. Mohali resident tests positive for COVID-19, count rises to 39 in Punjab.

7:04 a.m. US President Donald Trump says peak US death rate from coronavirus likely in 2 weeks, extends social distancing guidelines until April 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 crisis: Two Meghalaya MPs pledge Rs 1 cr each from

Meghalaya MPs Vincent H Pala and Agatha K Sangma on Monday allotted Rs 1 crore each from their MPLADS fund for procuring COVID-19 testing kits, masks protective suits and other necesssary equipment. Over 7,700 people, who moved to the state...

Ukraine dusts off Soviet-era ventilator designs to help fight coronavirus

Ukraine is dusting off Soviet-era ventilator designs that lay forgotten in a mothballed military factory for years in a bid to ramp up domestic production of equipment that could help in the fight against the coronavirus.In response to an u...

Euro zone banks ditch dividends to build coronavirus war chest

Banks across the euro zone are tearing up plans to return cash to shareholders at the behest of regulators, instead shoring up reserves as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to tip the world into a deep recession. As measures to fight the p...

Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 884 to 11,750 -authorities

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose to 11,750 on Monday from a day earlier, with 884 new cases and 93 new deaths, health authorities said.The Netherlands National Institute for Health RIVM confirmed the numbers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020