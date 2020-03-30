Indian Railways continues to work on availability of essential commodities

While the country is completely locked down due to the pandemic of Coronavirus, Indian Railways continues to work round the clock to ensure the availability of essential commodities through its uninterrupted freight services.

On 28th March 2020, a total of 695 rakes/35942 wagons was loaded out of which 442 rakes/24412 wagons were loaded for essential commodities (One wagon contains 58-60 ton consignment). This includes 54 rakes/2405 wagons of foodgrains, 3 rakes/126 wagons of sugar, 1 rake/42 wagon of salt, 1 rake/50 wagons of edible oil, 356 rakes/20519 wagons of coal, and 27 rakes/1270 wagons of petroleum products.

On 29th March 2020, a total of 684 rakes/35319 wagons was loaded out of which 437 rakes/24202 wagons were loaded for essential commodities. This includes 40 rakes/1727 wagons of foodgrains, 5 rakes/210 wagons of sugar, 1 rake/42 wagon of salt, 1 rake/42 wagon of edible oil, 363 rakes/20904 wagons of coal, and 27 rakes/1277 wagons of petroleum products.

It may be noted that the Ministry of Home Affairs has allowed movement of goods across the country to ensure that the supply chain keeps fully operational. Ministry of Railways and MHA officials are in constant touch with State Governments to sort out operational issues to ensure smooth handling at terminals.

(With Inputs from PIB)

