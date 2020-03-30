Postal Life Insurance extends premium payment period upto 30 April

In view of the threat posed by the outbreak of Corona Virus (COVID-19), and the complete lockdown across India, Directorate of Postal Life Insurance(PLI), Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications has given an extension of the period for payment of their due premium of March 2020 upto 30th April 2020 without charging any penalty/default fee. Directorate of PLI said that although many Post Offices are functional as part of essential services, Postal Life Insurance/Rural Postal Life customers are facing difficulty in approaching post offices for payment of premium. Therefore, as a measure of convenience to all the PLI / RPLI customers, the period of payment has been extended.

The decision is likely to benefit approximately 13 lakh policyholders (5.5 Lakh PLI and 7.5 Lakh RPLI)who have not been able to pay a premium for the current month. As compared to about42 lakh policyholders who paid premium last month, only 29 lakh of them have been able to pay a premium for this month till today.

Customers registered on the portal have also been advised to pay premium online using PLI Customer Portal.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.