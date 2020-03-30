Ramdev pledges Rs 25 cr to PM’s COVID-19 fund, appeals followers to contribute

Yoga guru Ramdev said on Monday he will donate Rs 25 crore to the PM's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), which has been set up to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Also, all employees of his Patanjali and Ruchi Soya will donate their one-day salary, collectively amounting to Rs 1.5 crore, to the PM CARES fund, he said The yoga guru said he will also give the premises of two of his institutions in Haridwar and his ashrams in Kolkata, Modinagar (Uttar Pradesh) and Solan (Himachal Pradesh) for the treatment of coronavirus patients

About 1,500 suspects can be kept in isolation at these facilities together, he said

Food will be provided by Patanjali at these places, he said. Ramdev also appealed to his followers to contribute generously to the PM CARES fund to fight against coronavirus.

