Left Menu
Development News Edition

Good samaritans pull up socks, begin creating database of volunteers to fight coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:35 IST
Good samaritans pull up socks, begin creating database of volunteers to fight coronavirus

From delivering food to the elderly to taking medicines to the sick, from fighting fake news on the Internet to helping people with their groceries, groups across the country have joined hands to identify willing people to create an army of volunteers who will take the fight against coronavirus to the streets. Bhopal-based Vipin Tripathi, an engineering dropout, had launched his own startup in 2017 of providing video content for students. With the coronavirus outbreak, Tripathi has now found a novel way to redirect his database of 25 lakh student towards volunteering to fight the contagion. ¨My website now opens with a form where willing students can fill up their names, their cities and the area of work that they want to volunteer in. We are calling it the 'CT Care' program. They can volunteer to distribute food, share information via social media platforms and restrict rumours, make donations, work to care for animals and other things. Once the database reaches a certain number, we plan to give them to the local authorities," said Tripathi. In the past two days, CT Care has already received more than 11,000 registrations. The 21-day lockdown has resulted in a major need for a workforce which could help out with basic services specially for the elderly and those unable to come out of their homes for essentials. Many state governments have started issuing curfew passes to volunteers to help with their movement. A group of students from the premiere B-school Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon have launched a crowdsourcing platform for volunteers. "We are collating a database so that they can be used in essential services. Depending on the need and availability the database can be referred to and will come handy. The details of volunteers are being sought on different online platforms as well as from calls being received. There are enough good samaritans, having a database will ease worries of where to look for them," said Ramesh Kumar Wadhwa, who is contributing to the database.

The MDI volunteers program started on March 25 and it now has about 1,620 volunteers. Three senior citizen couples in Gurgaon are also forming a database together which now has around 100 volunteers.

"We have posted calls for volunteers online and the database is being readied mostly for food and medicines distribution among the needy. We are also applying for curfew passes online for the volunteers and whoever is calling for help, we are passing on the information. We cannot go out on our own but staying home is a luxury not all can afford," said Poonam Kumar, one of the senior citizens who is creating the database. While these efforts are being made on a small scale, on the central front, nearly 27,000 individuals and more than 1,100 organisations have registered themselves as volunteers with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) till last week. The government has also opened registrations for volunteers on its mygov portal and is looking for volunteers in four categories — health, communication, entrepreneurial and essential services. Over 89,000 individuals have already registered on the website so far.

India was brought under a 21-day lockdown on Tuesday midnight with an aim to check the spread of the coronavirus infection. The positive coronavirus cases touched 1,071 on Monday with 29 deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves USD 2 million grant to Pakistan to combat coronavirus

The Asian Development Bank on Monday approved a USD 2 million grant to boost Pakistans capacity to respond to the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases rose sharply in the past two days in the country, according to a media r...

CBI files charge sheet against 12 in Himachal Pradesh scholarship scam: Officials.

CBI files charge sheet against 12 in Himachal Pradesh scholarship scam Officials....

Japan, IOC agree for next year's Olympic Games to start on July 23, Kyodo says

Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee IOC decided on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games would start on July 23, 2021, and run until Aug. 8, Kyodo News reported.The Games were postponed last week due to the deepening c...

Coronavirus lockdown: Patrolling intensified on Delhi borders, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said intense patrolling on Delhis borders has been initiated to prevent movement of migrant workers in the national capital during the ongoing 21-day lockdown period. He said an alarming situation h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020