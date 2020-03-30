Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: ECoR ensuring supply of essential commodities

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:46 IST
Lockdown: ECoR ensuring supply of essential commodities

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Monday said it has taken concrete steps for transporting essential commodities such as food grains, coal and petroleum products to ensure their uninterrupted supply during the 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of COVI-19. Keeping in view the necessity of different articles, ECoR has taken a 21-day challenge ensuring uninterrupted supply of coal to different power plants across the country along with foodgrains, petroleum products and other essential commodities, it said in a statement.

People in different places of the country especially in the southern part of India, get rice from the market or through public distribution. Rice during this period is mostly supplied from areas under ECoR jurisdiction, it said.

Rice is being loaded at Hirakud, Balangir, Bargarh and Dungripali stations and sent towards Sarai, Katihar, Tata, Karpoorigram, Tatisilwai/Namkon, Jasidih/Madhupur and Dumka. From March 22 to 28, rice was loaded in 6 goods trains from ECoR jurisdiction and sent to different destinations, it said.

Similarly, Coal from Talcher area, Paradip, Visakhapatnam and Dhamra have been sent to various power generation plants located in different states of the country. Since March 22, altogether 1,012 trains carrying essential commodities have been transported from ECoR jurisdiction towards different destinations of the country.

These include 649 trains of coal, eight trains of Rice, 23 trains of petroleum products, seven trains of fertiliser and 325 trains of other essential products, the ECoR statement said. These apart, essential commodities like sugar, edible oil, milk products have been received by this Railway at different unloading points.

ECoRs concept is You Stay Safe at Home, We bring Essential Commodities to You, it said. The warriors of ECoR such as loco-pilots, assistant loco pilots, guards, station masters, token porters, goods clerks and other staff from asset maintenance categories like signalling, electrical, mechanical, engineering, security are working round the clock to ensure supply of essential commodities to the people in different parts of the country, it said.

Steps have been taken to ensure social distancing and other precautions for workers engaged at goods sheds, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves USD 2 million grant to Pakistan to combat coronavirus

The Asian Development Bank on Monday approved a USD 2 million grant to boost Pakistans capacity to respond to the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases rose sharply in the past two days in the country, according to a media r...

CBI files charge sheet against 12 in Himachal Pradesh scholarship scam: Officials.

CBI files charge sheet against 12 in Himachal Pradesh scholarship scam Officials....

Japan, IOC agree for next year's Olympic Games to start on July 23, Kyodo says

Japanese organizers and the International Olympic Committee IOC decided on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games would start on July 23, 2021, and run until Aug. 8, Kyodo News reported.The Games were postponed last week due to the deepening c...

Coronavirus lockdown: Patrolling intensified on Delhi borders, says Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said intense patrolling on Delhis borders has been initiated to prevent movement of migrant workers in the national capital during the ongoing 21-day lockdown period. He said an alarming situation h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020