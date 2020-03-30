'Rajyogini Dadi Hradyamohini made Brahmakumaris chief'

Rajyogini Dadi Hradyamohini, the additional chief administrator of Brahmakumaris, will now head the institution after the demise of Rajyogini Dadi Janaki. This decision was taken by the management committee of the Brahmakumaris

With this, the spiritual organisation's joint chief administrator Rajyogini Dadi Ratan Mohini has been made the additional chief administrator and Rajyogini Ishu Dadi has been appointed its joint chief administrator, a statement said. Rajyogini Dadi Hradyamohini holds the responsibility of the president of the trade and industry division and the cultural division of the institute. She was born on July 1, 1926 in Sindh, Hyderabad of Pakistan. She came to the institute at the age of nine and since then did not look back. Before coming to Mount Abu, she has also performed divine services in Lucknow and Delhi.PTI AG RAXRAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.