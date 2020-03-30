Six more coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total 38

Six more people, including three of a family, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total cases in the district to 36, officials said. Those tested positive include the wife (37), sister (25) and son (5) of a man from Accheja village in Dadri area who was detected with the infection on March 28, Health Department officials here said. Another positive case has come from Ghodi Baccheda village in Greater Noida and the patient is a 21-year-old man, an official said.

In its daily report, the Health Department mentioned two more COVID-19 positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar. However, details of these two cases were not available with PTI immediately. "A total 531 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test from Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, of which 38 have tested positive, 421 negative and result for 75 was awaited," the Health Department stated.

Currently, 1,865 people were under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 268 were quarantined -- 69 of them at a Gautam Buddh University hostel and the rest in special isolation facilities at hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, it added. According to officials, at least 22 of COVID-19 cases in the district could be traced to the private company Cease Fire in Sector 135 of Noida either directly or indirectly.

An FIR has already been registered against the firm for hiding information about foreign travel of some of its employees as well as the arrival of a 71-year-old UK-based auditor to its location here earlier in March, police said. Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 75 cases, while the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, and the death toll rose to 29, according to the Union Health Ministry..

