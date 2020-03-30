Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six more coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total 38

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-03-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:22 IST
Six more coronavirus cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar; total 38

Six more people, including three of a family, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Monday, taking the total cases in the district to 36, officials said. Those tested positive include the wife (37), sister (25) and son (5) of a man from Accheja village in Dadri area who was detected with the infection on March 28, Health Department officials here said. Another positive case has come from Ghodi Baccheda village in Greater Noida and the patient is a 21-year-old man, an official said.

In its daily report, the Health Department mentioned two more COVID-19 positive cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar. However, details of these two cases were not available with PTI immediately. "A total 531 samples have been sent for COVID-19 test from Gautam Buddh Nagar so far, of which 38 have tested positive, 421 negative and result for 75 was awaited," the Health Department stated.

Currently, 1,865 people were under surveillance across Noida and Greater Noida, while another 268 were quarantined -- 69 of them at a Gautam Buddh University hostel and the rest in special isolation facilities at hospitals in Noida and Greater Noida, it added. According to officials, at least 22 of COVID-19 cases in the district could be traced to the private company Cease Fire in Sector 135 of Noida either directly or indirectly.

An FIR has already been registered against the firm for hiding information about foreign travel of some of its employees as well as the arrival of a 71-year-old UK-based auditor to its location here earlier in March, police said. Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 75 cases, while the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,071 in India on Monday, and the death toll rose to 29, according to the Union Health Ministry..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

HRD Ministry asks NTA to postpone last date of applications for exams

The HRD Ministry on Monday directed the National Testing Agency to postpone the last date of acceptance of applications for multiple exams conducted by it, including UGC NET and JNU entrance test, amid the coronavirus pandemic. To enable ...

Coronavirus-positive Ludhiana woman dies at Patiala hospital; third death related to COVID-19 in Punjab: Doctor.

Coronavirus-positive Ludhiana woman dies at Patiala hospital third death related to COVID-19 in Punjab Doctor....

FinMin asks banks to ensure adequate cash to meet cash demand post salary transfers

With salary day drawing near, the finance ministry has asked public sector banks to ensure enough cash to meet the heightened demand across the country amid the 21-day lockdown triggered by the coronavirus outbreak. Bank branches have been ...

Air strikes hit Houthi-held Yemeni capital Sanaa -witnesses

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi group in Yemen carried out several air strikes on Monday on the capital Sanaa, witnesses and media said, killing dozens of horses at a military school.A number of sensitive sites including the pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020