Coronavirus: Yogi asks health dept to form special teams for Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 20:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday issued directives to the Health Department to constitute teams for Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut and Ghaziabad to combat coronavirus there. Adityanath issued the directives while chairing a meeting of heads of various committees constituted for controlling the spread of coronavirus.

He also reviewed the ongoing lockdown situation, a statement issued by the CM's office said. Aditynath said that community kitchens must be made operational in each and every district of the state, and district magistrates should make teams to inspect these facilities.

He also said that efforts should be made to spread awareness through public address system about social distancing. Awareness should also be spread about health department guidelines to combat coronavirus, the statement said.

Orders were also given to issue passes (as per the need) to employees of e-commerce companies and blood banks for their smooth movement during the lockdown period. The UP Chief Minister instructed the nodal officers to ensure that they take the call of stranded people, and that their problems are addressed.

The nodal officers have also been told to submit a detailed report to the government, the statement said. Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi told reporters here that the CM will be visiting Ghaziabad, Agra and Meerut on Tueday -- the "hotspots" of COVID-19 outbreak in the state for inspection.

He said that the Chief Minister has asked the District Magistrates to provide the list of people staying in the quarantine centers in all the districts of the state. Awasthi also informed that the Chief Minister has written letters to the Chief Ministers of all states today in which he has said that people of other states are being taken care of in UP. Other states should take care of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

The Additional Chief Secretary (Home) said that for the supply of wheat and flour during the period of lockdown; 49,885 metric tonnes of wheat has been allocated to 66 district magistrates as per their demand. As many as 214 flour mills have started functioning. The process of starting mills which were not able to function or had stopped due to lack of wheat is being pursued. He also said that 5,761 industrial units have been contacted, of which, 2,844 units have paid wages at the workplace. Maintenance arrangements have also been made in 2,368 units. As many as 3,909 units have paid the wages of their workers. Following the orders of the Government of India, the movement of trucks in the state is going on smoothly.

