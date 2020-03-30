AP Governor donates month's pay for COVID-19 relief measures

Amaravati, Mar 30 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Monday announced donation of his one month's salary to the PM-CARES Fund towards COVID-19 relief measures. Also, he announced a donation of Rs one lakh to the the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund, according to Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy called on the Governor at the Bhavan. The Chief Minister explained the government's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus and the relief measures undertaken, particularly for the migrant labourers stuck at the state borders.

The state so far recorded 23 positive cases of COVID-19, while two of the patients had fully recovered. He also briefed him about the ongoing lockdown- related measures taken up by the government to mitigate the hardship of people, according to official sources.

