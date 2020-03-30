11 new cases reported in JK; 11,644 under observation

JK government said on Monday 11 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported, which include three from Jammu and eight from Kashmir, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 49. Out of the total cases, 45 are active, 2 have recovered and 2 have died, it said in a media bulletin.

As many as 11,644 persons were being monitored, including 355 in hospitals, it said. "The contact-tracing of the persons who have tested positive today has commenced," an official said.

The government said 722 samples have been sent for testing of which 659 have come out negative and 15 reports are awaited. The government said if any person has an emergency he/she can call the free ambulance service on toll free number 108. Pregnant women and sick infants can avail the service on 102. A 24x7 national helpline (1075) has also been activated for guidance and response to health-related queries on the virus.

The government has set up helpline numbers: 0191-2549676 (UT level Cell for J&K), 0191-2520982, 0191-2674444, 0191-2674115 (For Jammu Division), 0194-2440283 and 0194-2430581 (For Kashmir Division). People have been requested to stay indoors, strictly implement social distancing measures, disclose recent travel history to COVID-19 affected countries/areas and report any contact with positive cases voluntarily, the government said in an advisory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.