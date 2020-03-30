Maha lockdown: 5 trucks with 600 people intercepted in Nashik

Five trucks ferrying around 600 people in violation of lockdown norms in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak were intercepted in Nashik in Maharashtra on Monday, police said. An Ambad police station official said the trucks were taking migrant workers and their kin from Mumbai to states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

"The five vehicles were intercepted at Garware point on the Mumbai-Agra national highway at midnight and 3am. A medical team of Nashik Municipal Corporation checked the people, after which they were sent to shelters created by the civic corporation and given food and other amenities," he said. A case has been registered and further probe was underway, he added, PTI COR BNM BNM

