Maha: Fire on 4th floor of Mantralaya, no reports of injuries

A small fire erupted on the fourth floor of Mantralaya in south Mumbai at around 8:30pm on Monday, and four fire engines and three water tankers have been deployed to douse it, said officials. A fire brigade official said the fire is confined to an air-conditioning duct near a lift on the floor and heavy smoke is emanating from it.

"It is a small fire and operations to douse it are underway," he added. There are no reports of injuries or anyone being trapped, he added.

