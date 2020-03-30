Pak troops engage in firing, shelling along LoC in Poonch

Pakistani troops engaged in firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in violation of the ceasefire, officials said. Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the LoC by firing from small arms and shelling with mortars in the Mankote sector, a defence spokesman said.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said. There were a total of 646 incidents of ceasefire violations along the International Border (IB) as well as the Line of Control (LoC) between January 1 and February 23 this year, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik said on Wednesday. Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops were recorded in 2019.

