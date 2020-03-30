Enough fuel stocks in Goa, says pump dealers' association

There will be no shortage of fuelin Goa as the state has enough petrol and diesel stocks andsupply is uninterrupted from neighbouring states, All GoaPetrol Pump Dealers' Association President Paresh Joshi saidon Monday

There is enough stock for one month but people may befacing problems due to lack of enough staff at outlets as wellas some restrictions imposed on fuel purchase due to the 21-day lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, hesaid

"Majority of 130 pumps in the state are functional,"he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

