Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagaland: 22 suspected to be infected with COVID-19 testnegative for disease

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 30-03-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 21:49 IST
Nagaland: 22 suspected to be infected with COVID-19 testnegative for disease

All 22 persons suspected to be infected with novel coronavirus in Nagaland have tested negative for the disease, a senior health official said on Monday. Their samples were sent to laboratories in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Imphal and results have returned negative, Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie said.

A total of 3,594 persons, mostly students who entered the state recently, are still under quarantine while 502 others have completed their quarantine period and have been sent home, he said. Altogether 35,233 persons have been screened at Dimapur airport and railway station and 14 inter-state and international border check-gates, the official said.

Meanwhile, all business establishments barring those dealing with essential commodities remained shut on the sixth day of the nationwide lockdown impose to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Shops selling essential commodities are open for 4-5 hours every day in all districts, except Kiphire where they are open on alternate days, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha said.

Around 100 passengers have been stranded in Dimapur district and are being taken care of by the administration and various civil society groups, an official said. State government spokesperson on COVID-19, Neiba Kronu said a C130 J Super Hercules aircraft landed at Dimapur airport carrying eight tonne of medical equipment including ventilators, PPE, masks, gloves and sanitisers from Hindon air force station near Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey's coronavirus deaths up to 168, with 10,827 total cases

Turkeys deaths from the new coronavirus increased by 37 to 168 on Monday, as the number of confirmed cases rose by 1,610 to 10,827, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.Some 162 patients have recovered so far.The minister added on Twitter th...

Sterling drops against dollar as rating cut clouds British outlook

Sterling skidded against the dollar on Monday, as the U.S. currency reasserted its safe haven status and Britains economic outlook was knocked further by a credit ratings downgrade.Last week the pound rose nearly 7 against the greenback as ...

France's Carrefour gives masks after staff walkout over coronavirus

Staff working in a supermarket of French retailer Carrefour in the southern city of Vitrolles will receive protective masks after some employees walked out over health risks associated with the coronavirus, a union said on Monday. Employees...

UAE loosens restrictions, but most popular apps still barred

The United Arab Emirates on Monday loosened restrictions on a number of messaging applications as residents work and study from home during a coronavirus lockdown, but it maintained the bar on WhatsApp and FaceTime. Google Hangouts Meet, Ci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020