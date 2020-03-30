Nagaland: 22 suspected to be infected with COVID-19 testnegative for disease

All 22 persons suspected to be infected with novel coronavirus in Nagaland have tested negative for the disease, a senior health official said on Monday. Their samples were sent to laboratories in Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Imphal and results have returned negative, Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie said.

A total of 3,594 persons, mostly students who entered the state recently, are still under quarantine while 502 others have completed their quarantine period and have been sent home, he said. Altogether 35,233 persons have been screened at Dimapur airport and railway station and 14 inter-state and international border check-gates, the official said.

Meanwhile, all business establishments barring those dealing with essential commodities remained shut on the sixth day of the nationwide lockdown impose to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Shops selling essential commodities are open for 4-5 hours every day in all districts, except Kiphire where they are open on alternate days, Principal Secretary (Home) Abhijit Sinha said.

Around 100 passengers have been stranded in Dimapur district and are being taken care of by the administration and various civil society groups, an official said. State government spokesperson on COVID-19, Neiba Kronu said a C130 J Super Hercules aircraft landed at Dimapur airport carrying eight tonne of medical equipment including ventilators, PPE, masks, gloves and sanitisers from Hindon air force station near Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.