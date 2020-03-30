PM-CARES fund raising initiative 'self-aggrandising": Guha

Terming the PM-CARES fund raising initiative as 'self-aggrandising', historian Ramachandra Guha has sought to know why a new fund has been creatied when a Prime Ministers National Relief Fund already exists. Retweeting a thread of tweets of Advocate Manoj, Guha wrote "This is a very important thread.

Why a new fund when a Prime Ministers National Relief Fund already exists? And why the self-aggrandizing name, PM- CARES? Must a colossal national tragedy also be (mis)used to enhance the cult of personality?" The advocate in his series of tweets has posed 11 questions. The announcement about the Trust was made two days ago.

"Keeping in mind the need for having a dedicated national fund with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation, like posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to provide relief to the affected, a public charitable trust under the name of Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) has been set up. The Prime Minister is the Chairman of this trust and its Members include Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister," the government had said in a release.

