Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S., Russia agree to oil market talks as Trump calls price war 'crazy'

Reuters | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:27 IST
U.S., Russia agree to oil market talks as Trump calls price war 'crazy'

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed during a phone call on Monday to have their top energy officials meet to discuss slumping global oil markets, the Kremlin said, as Trump called Russia's price war with Saudi Arabia "crazy." The agreement marks a new twist in global oil diplomacy since a failed deal by OPEC producers and Russia to cut production mingled with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic to send oil prices into a historic tailspin. The falling prices have threatened higher-cost oil drillers in the United States and around the globe with bankruptcy.

"Opinions on the current state of global oil markets were exchanged. It was agreed there would be Russo-American consultations about this through the ministers of energy," the Kremlin said in a readout of the call. The Kremlin did not say what exactly the ministers would discuss, but Moscow has previously signaled it would like to see more countries joining efforts to balance global oil markets. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shortly before Monday's phone call, Trump said Saudi Arabia and Russia "both went crazy" in their oil-price war and that "I never thought I'd be saying that maybe we have to have an oil (price) increase, because we do." "The price is so low now they're fighting like crazy over, over distribution and over how many barrels to let go," Trump said in an interview on Fox News.

The United States has grown in recent years into the world's largest oil and gas producer, thanks to a technology-driven drilling boom. But the current price of oil is below the production cost of many American drillers. That has threatened the highly leveraged U.S. shale industry.

"We don't want to have a dead industry that's wiped out," Trump said in the interview. "It's bad for them, bad for everybody. This is a fight between Saudi Arabia and Russia having to do with how many barrels to let out. And they both went crazy, they both went crazy." Goldman Sachs analysts said on Monday that oil demand from commuters and airlines, which account for about 16 million barrels per day of global consumption, may never return to their previous levels.

Oil prices fell on Monday, with U.S. prices briefly dropping below $20 a barrel and international benchmark prices for Brent oil falling to an 18-year low. The Trump administration is also seeking to persuade the world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, to decrease crude output, and will soon send a special energy envoy, Victoria Coates, to the kingdom. In addition to oil and the pandemic, Trump said he and Putin would talk about trade and sanctions the United States has imposed on Russia.

After Washington imposed sanctions on two units of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft in Venezuela, the company said on Saturday it had sold the assets to an unnamed company owned by the Russian government. The change of ownership means any future U.S. sanctions on Russian-controlled oil operations in Venezuela would target the Russian government directly.

Late last year Washington slapped sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, halting work on the project weeks before it was expected to be finished. Russia says the pipeline will be completed eventually, but the delay could allow increased competition for natural gas markets in Europe. The United States is eager to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Navy hospital ship sails into New York, frontline of U.S. coronavirus battle

In a hopeful image that captured the spirit of a national mobilization against the coronavirus, a Navy hospital ship docked in New York on Monday as the city pleaded for more help to stanch the deadly outbreak at its U.S. epicenter.Painted ...

UK says hundreds of thousands of Britons abroad trying to get home

Hundreds of thousands of Britons abroad are still trying to get home, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, adding that the government was working around the clock to help them.An unprecedented number of UK travelers are trying to g...

Infosys Foundation commits Rs 100 cr towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, on Monday committed Rs 100 crore to support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India. The Foundation has contributed half of this commitment Rs 50 crore to the PM CARES Fund, a stateme...

Rand hits record low after Moody's cuts SAfrica rating

The South African rand plunged to a record low after Moodys downgraded the governments debt to junk status, before recovering slightly on Monday. The downturn came after the credit rating agency cut its rating for South Africa late Friday t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020