Left Menu
Development News Edition

Northern Railway converts 16 coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:28 IST
Northern Railway converts 16 coaches into isolation wards for COVID-19 cases

The Northern Railway has already converted 16 coaches into isolation wards for coronavirus patients and four more will be ready by Tuesday, officials said on Monday. A rake of 10 coaches will be converted into an isolation facility within a week. Further, the Northern Railway is in touch with the state governments concerned for better co-ordination in the fight against coronavirus, they said.

According to a statement, as part of the efforts to use its production units and workshops to manufacture essential medical equipment, the northern railways is also geared to manufacture 700 litres of sanitiser and 700 masks daily. It has already manufactured 1,600 face masks, many of which are being provided to the loading and unloading workers at the goods sheds. They are being regularly counselled to maintain social distancing, it said.

Prototypes of coverall and aprons for medical staff are also being manufactured in both the Northern Railway Coaching workshops. "Over the next three days, the workshops will manufacture 20 coveralls and aprons per day. This will be further enhanced to 30-35 per day from April 3,” the statement said.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel of the Delhi Division distributed 2,000 meals, prepared hygienically by the IRCTC, free of cost to the poor and needy at New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Delhi Safdarjung, Mandawali and Shakurbasti stamtions, the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Navy hospital ship sails into New York, frontline of U.S. coronavirus battle

In a hopeful image that captured the spirit of a national mobilization against the coronavirus, a Navy hospital ship docked in New York on Monday as the city pleaded for more help to stanch the deadly outbreak at its U.S. epicenter.Painted ...

UK says hundreds of thousands of Britons abroad trying to get home

Hundreds of thousands of Britons abroad are still trying to get home, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Monday, adding that the government was working around the clock to help them.An unprecedented number of UK travelers are trying to g...

Infosys Foundation commits Rs 100 cr towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, on Monday committed Rs 100 crore to support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India. The Foundation has contributed half of this commitment Rs 50 crore to the PM CARES Fund, a stateme...

Rand hits record low after Moody's cuts SAfrica rating

The South African rand plunged to a record low after Moodys downgraded the governments debt to junk status, before recovering slightly on Monday. The downturn came after the credit rating agency cut its rating for South Africa late Friday t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020